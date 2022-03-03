Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs
March 3, 2022
Katrina Del Mar
East Village rocker continues
her artistic development.
Page 20
STANDING PROUD
PAGES 6 & 8
PHOTO BY ADRIAN CHILDRESS
Off-Broadway preview
Eight great shows open this month. Page 21
First Floodgate finally here
Coastal protection on East River waterfront. Page 3
New Yorkers unite with Ukraine in spirit,
opposing Putin’s violent invasion
Protesters wave the Ukrainian fl ag outside the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side on Feb. 27, denouncing the war on Ukraine.
