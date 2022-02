Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00 THE February 10, 2022 Volume 92 • Number 6 Yoshiko Chuma East Village ‘conceptual artist’ wowing spectators for 40 years. Page 14 ‘SHED THE SHEDS!’ PAGE 3 PHOTO BY TEQUILA MINSKY Book burning risk at NYPL Library fire alarm project repeatedly delayed. Page 10 Resurrecting the ‘Packing’ past Demolished façades to be rebuilt. Page 6 Debate over outdoor dining structures rages on as NYC mulls permanent program To the rhythm of the banjo, placard carrying marchers call for the removal of outdoor dining sheds during an East Village protest on Feb. 5, 2022 /TheVillager.com