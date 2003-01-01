GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Dec. 18-Dec. 24, 2020
Frontline healthcare workers at LIJ
receive fi rst COVID-19 vaccinations
BY DEAN MOSES
Monday marked a historic
day in the battle against the
COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec. 14, New York hospitals
received shipments of the
Pfizer vaccine, and the director
of Critical Care at Long Island
Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center,
Sandra Lindsey RN, was the
very first recipient.
The momentous occasion
was streamed live at about 9:20
a.m., during which Governor
Andrew Cuomo watched remotely,
and Northwell Health
CEO Michael Dowling observed
in person, as Lindsey received
her vaccination. A round of applause
erupted after the vaccine
was injected into her arm.
This vaccination was followed
by two other inoculation
recipients — the most recent of
whom was Stephanie, a registered
nurse, who sat upon the
examination chair proudly as
she extended her arm, ready to
be one of the first to move forward
during this pandemic.
Once administered, Stephanie
exclaimed happily that she
feel great to crowd of onlookers.
Amidst the thousands upon
thousands who have died due
to COVID-19, the landmark
The first round of Pfizer vaccines are being administered at Long Island Jewish Medical Center to
frontline healthcare workers. Photo by Dean Moses
vaccine makes its way to cities
throughout the United States
just in time for the holidays.
At an morning press conference,
Dowling addressed the
media by underscoring that although
the vaccination is here,
individuals should not be lax
about their precautions. It is
still pivotal that everyone wear
their masks, wash their hands
and maintain social distance.
“We’ve been at the epicenter
of the COVID crisis back since
March. We have seen well over
100,000 COVID patients. Today
is a very special day, we can
now see, since the vaccine is
available, the light at the end
of the tunnel. It is a beautiful
opportunity for us to be confident,
hopeful and positive
that we can, if we all work together,
end this COVID crisis,”
Dowling said.
At LIJ, the inoculations
were distributed in waves during
press conferences, allowing
groups of journalists to capture
the scene for the world to see.
It was stressed by LIJ officials
that this vaccination has undergone
several studies and it
is the only way to return to normalcy.
Dowling began by introducing
the very first recipient,
Lindsey, to provide everyone
with an update as to how she
feels since receiving her vaccination
at a little after 9:30 a.m.
“Today is special for me. It
should give you all hope that
finally the vaccine is here. I feel
like the vaccine is safe. I’m confident
in science. This marks
the beginning of the end of a
very dark time in our lives. So
we can feel hopeful today. My
arm feels fine. It doesn’t feel
any different than getting a
regular vaccine. I feel relieved
for myself, for my colleagues
who have been working tirelessly
on the frontlines over the
past 10 months. I can’t thank
them enough, as a leader in the
health system I think it was
important for me to take the
vaccine and lead by example,”
Lindsey said.
Distribution will continue
over the course of four to six
weeks, depending on the supply
for healthcare workers, health
officials said.
Cuomo devised a hierarchy
of who will receive the vaccinations
first: frontline healthcare
workers with high exposure
to COVID-19 will be first, to be
followed by nursing home staff
and individuals residing in
those facilities.
