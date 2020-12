GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM • ASTORIA TIMES • FOREST HILLS LEDGER • LAURELTON TIMES • QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES • RIDGEWOOD LEDGER • HOWARD BEACH TIMES • RICHMOND HILL TIMES Your Neighborhood — Your News® Dec. 4-Dec. 10, 2020 ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE INJURED COPS RETURN HOME HOME FOR THANKSGIVING Two NYPD officers were released from Jamaica Hospital after being shot earlier in Springfield Gardens. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell BY ROBERT POZARYCKI They got home just in time for a Thanksgiving dinner they’ll always remember. Two of New York’s Finest who were wounded in a Springfield Gardens shootout got a hero’s exit on Thursday, Nov. 26, from Jamaica Hospital. Officers Christopher Wells and Joseph Murphy of the 105th Precinct were released from the medical center after surviving a brush with death while responding to a domestic violence incident in Springfield Gardens. They were hit by gunfire from an armed suspect, Rondell Goppy, who was shot dead by other responding cops. Wells suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and fractured his femur, while Murphy sustained a bullet wound to his hand. Both men needed surgery, and will require weeks of physical rehab, to recover. As nurses escorted them from the hospital, the two officers were met by their loved ones — and with thunderous applause from a large, masked crowd of their colleagues, including Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. The NYPD Pipe and Drum Band also played triumphantly for the officers who survived their ordeal. “Both these officers have a long road ahead of them and a lot to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving,” Shea said. Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch was also there to greet the wounded officers upon their release from the hospital. He said Tuesday’s incident demonstrated the type of risk every NYPD officer faces on duty in protection of New Yorkers. With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell Reach reporter Robert Pozarycki by e-mail at rpozarycki@ qns.com or by phone at (718) 260-4549. Vol. 8 No. 49 28 total pages link