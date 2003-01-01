GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2020
ASTORIA CLUB BUSTED
NYC Sheriff’s Offi ce raids illegal swingers venue for violating COVID-19 crowd rules
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
The swinging times are over for
now amid the pandemic in Queens.
The New York City Sheriff’s Office
raided an illegal swingers club
in Astoria early on Saturday morning
for violating COVID-19 gathering
rules, walking in on patrons as
they had sex inside the establishment,
it was reported.
Members of the office and the
114th Precinct made the seedy discovery
while visiting the Caligula
club at 40-19 20th Ave., just after
midnight Sunday.
The club is located in the recently
expanded Queens “yellow zone,”
which prohibits crowds of more than
10 and any operating hours past 10
p.m. daily.
Upon arriving at the scene, law
enforcement agents found more than
80 people inside, with liquor served.
The organizers lacked proper the
permits to store and sell booze, according
to the sheriff’s office.
Responding officers also spotted
three couples inside a small VIP
room engaged in sex. The area had
beds lined up next to each other for
attendees to get down and dirty.
Couples were apparently charged
anywhere from $30 to $500 for however
long (or short) they needed its
facilities.
Caligula LLC was issued a citation
for failure to protect health and
safety, and fined $15,000.
The sheriff’s office also charged
the club’s alleged manager, Roy Macoy,
37, of Woodside, Queens, with
violation of an executive order, violation
of an emergency measure,
operating an unlicensed bottle club
and unauthorized warehousing of
alcohol. He was also fined $1,000 for
allegedly failing to protect health
and safety.
One patron, Jennifer Hayes, 47, of
Lynbrook, Long Island, was booked
for disorderly conduct and violation
of an emergency measure, the sheriff’s
ofice added.
More than 80 people were found inside the Caligula swingers club in Astoria on Nov. 22, 2020.
(L.) Beds lined up next to each other inside the Caligula swingers club and (R) a rate card for Caligula’s VIP room, where couples
were allowed to swing. Photos courtesy of NYC Sheriff’s Offi ce
