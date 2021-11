QUEENS TOP DOCTORS SELECTED FROM THE CASTLE CONNOLLY MEDICAL LTD. GUIDE: SEE INSIDE • ASTORIA TIMES • FOREST HILLS LEDGER • LAURELTON TIMES • QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES • RIDGEWOOD LEDGER • HOWARD BEACH TIMES • RICHMOND HILL TIMES Your Neighborhood — Your News® Nov. 19 - Nov. 25, 2021 ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE Queens offi cials commemorate veterans at the Elmhurst Park Vietnam Memorial BY JULIA MORO Local elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and District Attorney Melinda Katz, gathered in Elmhurst Park to host a veterans memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10. “Every night that I put my kids to sleep safely in their beds, I thank all of you that are here today,” Katz said. “We take a moment to acknowledge those men and women around the world that makes sure we continue to be able to be safe and sound in our homes. You will never be forgotten.” About 40 Vietnam veterans joined the officials at the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst. Katz said that she remembered the disrespect many veterans dealt with upon returning home after the war, as Vietnam soldiers were looked down upon by the anti-war movement, unlike World War II veterans. “That was a personal issue to me when I became elected many years ago,” Katz said. “I remember the men and women coming home from Vietnam. I remember what you all went through after fighting for our country. It was imperative for me to do something to show you honor, respect and say, ‘Welcome home.'” The Vietnam memorial was fully funded by Katz, who was borough president at the time and allocated over $2 million for the project. Katz also referenced the vandalism that defaced the memorial in June. The graffiti painted swastikas over the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, state Senator Joseph Addabbo and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards with local veterans at a veterans memorial ceremony in Elmhurst Park on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of QueensDAKatz/Twitter monument and referred to veterans as “baby killers.” “Many of us stood up here and made sure folks realized this is a sacred site, and we will not stand for it being vandalized,” Katz said. “It must be treated with respect.” Richards co-sponsored the event to thank veterans for their service and promised to always remember veterans’ sacrifices. “I have the freedom to run for office because of each and every one of you,” Richards said. “When we talk about democracy and our country, I know there’s a lot of political polarization out there, but bottom line, this is the greatest country on the face of the Earth.” Richards also mentioned Queens is home to the largest population of veterans in the entire city and will work tirelessly to make sure they are getting the care they need. “We need to continue to work hard to ensure the benefits you deserve you are sorely getting,” Richards said. “We should never have veterans sleeping on our streets who paid the biggest price and in many ways the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” Katz and Richards also handed out awards. The ceremony closed with the audience calling out names of fallen veterans and a signal for taps. Read more on QNS.com. Vol. 9 No. 47 44 total pages HURRY UP AND VOTE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER 30TH AT BESTOF.QNS.COM To see winners and keep up to date with the competition, follow us @bestoftheboro 2022 /QNS.com