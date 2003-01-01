QUEENS TOP DOCTORS SELECTED FROM THE CASTLE CONNOLLY MEDICAL LTD. GUIDE: SEE INSIDE
Nov. 19 - Nov. 25, 2021
Queens offi cials commemorate veterans
at the Elmhurst Park Vietnam Memorial
BY JULIA MORO
Local elected officials, including
Queens Borough President Donovan
Richards and District Attorney Melinda
Katz, gathered in Elmhurst Park to
host a veterans memorial ceremony on
Wednesday, Nov. 10.
“Every night that I put my kids to
sleep safely in their beds, I thank all of
you that are here today,” Katz said. “We
take a moment to acknowledge those
men and women around the world that
makes sure we continue to be able to be
safe and sound in our homes. You will
never be forgotten.”
About 40 Vietnam veterans joined
the officials at the Queens Vietnam
Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst. Katz
said that she remembered the disrespect
many veterans dealt with upon
returning home after the war, as Vietnam
soldiers were looked down upon
by the anti-war movement, unlike
World War II veterans.
“That was a personal issue to me
when I became elected many years
ago,” Katz said. “I remember the men
and women coming home from Vietnam.
I remember what you all went
through after fighting for our country.
It was imperative for me to do something
to show you honor, respect and
say, ‘Welcome home.'”
The Vietnam memorial was fully
funded by Katz, who was borough president
at the time and allocated over $2
million for the project.
Katz also referenced the vandalism
that defaced the memorial in June.
The graffiti painted swastikas over the
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, state Senator Joseph Addabbo and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards with
local veterans at a veterans memorial ceremony in Elmhurst Park on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of QueensDAKatz/Twitter
monument and referred to veterans as
“baby killers.”
“Many of us stood up here and made
sure folks realized this is a sacred site,
and we will not stand for it being vandalized,”
Katz said. “It must be treated
with respect.”
Richards co-sponsored the event to
thank veterans for their service and
promised to always remember veterans’
sacrifices.
“I have the freedom to run for office
because of each and every one of you,”
Richards said. “When we talk about
democracy and our country, I know
there’s a lot of political polarization out
there, but bottom line, this is the greatest
country on the face of the Earth.”
Richards also mentioned Queens is
home to the largest population of veterans
in the entire city and will work
tirelessly to make sure they are getting
the care they need.
“We need to continue to work hard
to ensure the benefits you deserve you
are sorely getting,” Richards said. “We
should never have veterans sleeping
on our streets who paid the biggest
price and in many ways the ultimate
sacrifice for our country.”
Katz and Richards also handed out
awards.
The ceremony closed with the audience
calling out names of fallen veterans
and a signal for taps.
Read more on QNS.com.
