FIND & POST LOCAL JOBS FREE AT QNS.COM/JOBS
• ASTORIA TIMES
• FOREST HILLS LEDGER
• LAURELTON TIMES
• QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES
• RIDGEWOOD LEDGER
• HOWARD BEACH TIMES
• RICHMOND HILL TIMES
Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2021
ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE
LET NOTHING STOP YOU FROM
beating Breast Cancer
W e ’re honored once again to commemorate
Breast Cancer Awareness
Month this October by presenting you with
our annual “pink paper” dedicated to those
fighting breast cancer, and designed to help
you overcome this killer illness.
This year’s special issue comes at a
remarkable time in our history. The vaccination
effort is continuing to help our society
overcome COVID-19, one rolled up sleeve at a
time. Society is reopening piece by piece and
day by day — we’re all getting back to the
lives we used to
enjoy, full
of family
gatherings,
restaurant
outings,
vacations and other special occasions.
While COVID-19 has dominated our lives
for nearly two years now, we must not forget
the dangers of breast cancer that have always
been in the background of the global pandemic.
The disease continues to afflict close to
3 million women and men in America each
year, and a horrific side effect of the pandemic
has been delays in proper testing and
treatment for breast cancer.
Time is critical in the fight against breast
cancer. Every week or month a case
goes undiagnosed could mean
the difference between life
and death. Simply put, the
earlier breast cancer is detected,
the better the odds
are of defeating it.
As we finally get closer
to the day that we put
COVID-19 behind us, we
must redouble
our focus
toward overcoming
breast
cancer.
So if
you’ve been
putting off
that mammogram,
now’s
the time to
schedule
one.
If you are at higher risk of contracting
breast cancer due to family history or other
factors, make sure you self-test and see your
doctor regularly.
Physicians, nurses and radiologists all
across the city are doing everything they can
to make their facilities safe. Let them help
you and provide the best care possible so you
can live the longest, healthiest life you can.
Lastly, if you haven’t received a COVID-19
vaccine yet, please get one so you can protect
yourself, your loved ones and all those caring
for breast cancer survivors.
We can beat COVID-19 and breast cancer
together. Let’s continue staying strong, proud
and safe!
Victoria Schneps
Joshua Schneps
Co-Publishers
Vol. 9 No. 42 48 total pages
Join Us at Making Strides in Queens • Stop by for your selfie at the Pink Chair.
• Sunday, October 17, 8AM – 12PM
• Flushing Meadows Corona Park
This week’s Pink Paper, in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is sponsored by MetroPlusHealth.
MET3342 Pink Papers STRIP Print Ad 8.75x1.5 v2.indd 2 10/11/21 11:56 AM
/JOBS