Oct. 9-15, 2020
TAKE THE FIGHT TO
Breast Cancer
Once again, Schneps Media is proud to go
pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness
Month — and without question, this
year’s commemoration is unlike any other.
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to overshadow
just about everything in our world these days.
Here in the United States this year, it has killed
more than 200,000 of our fellow Americans and
sickened millions more, including our commander
in chief.
While we battle this new public health threat
in our midst, the sad reality is that we’ve been
in a fight with breast cancer for decades now.
This deadly disease has impacted millions of
American lives, but we have the ability within all
of us to stay ahead of it, and knock it out early, by
knowing the facts.
Nearly one in eight women in the United
States will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime,
according to the American Cancer Society. Breast
cancer is also the second-leading cause of death
among women, behind only lung cancer.
Yet there remains plenty of hope in surviving
breast cancer thanks to advances in modern
medicine and technology which have both led
to earlier detection of the disease and countless
lives saved.
As you read this, there are currently 3.5
million breast cancer survivors living in the
United States, the American Cancer Society
noted. This includes women who are currently
battling the illness and those who have overcome
it completely.
In the pages of this issue, we offer you important
information about breast cancer, how
local medical professionals are helping survivors
THIS MONTH
beat the illness, and steps you can take to protect
yourself and those whom you care about.
We hope this issue, like our “pink papers” of
years past, inspires you to pay closer attention
to your health and provides some assurance
that not all hope is lost with a doctor’s diagnosis.
With greater awareness
toward breast cancer,
we can better
understand our
risk factors and
seek out medical
professionals for
examinations
and tests. Early
detection and
treatment gives
all a greater
chance at overcoming
breast
cancer and
living longer,
healthier lives.
Together, with
greater knowledge
of how to beat breast
cancer, we can win
the fight.
Stay strong. Stay
proud. Stay safe!
Victoria Schneps
Joshua Schneps
Co-Publishers
