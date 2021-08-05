GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
• ASTORIA TIMES
• FOREST HILLS LEDGER
• LAURELTON TIMES
• QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES
• RIDGEWOOD LEDGER
• HOWARD BEACH TIMES
• RICHMOND HILL TIMES
July 30 — August 5, 2021 Your Neighborhood — Your News®
ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE
Queens councilmen celebrate $25 million
in funding for city Parks Department
BY BILL PARRY
Two Queens councilmen
who represent districts that are
separated by Flushing Meadows
Corona Park played key
roles the allocation of $25 million
in Play Fair funds for the
city Parks Department, which
will be used to hire essential
parks staff in all five boroughs.
Throughout the COVID-19
pandemic, city parks provided
essential outdoor space to New
Yorkers who were pent up indoors
during the lockdown. The
new funding will make parks
cleaner, safer and more accessible
year round.
“Parks are essential to keeping
New York City healthy,”
said Councilman Daniel
Dromm, chair of the Finance
Committee. “They are special
places where folks can recreate,
play and just relax. NYC needs
this now more than ever. I am
proud to support the $25 million
in Play Fair funds that we
included in the budget. It shows
that having well-maintained,
beautiful and safe parks will
help bring NYC back from the
ravages of the pandemic.”
The $25 million will be put
toward the de Blasio administration’s
goal of creating and
maintaining safe, clean and
equitable green spaces for every
single New Yorker.
“Our local parks saw a record
number of visitors over the
Flushing Meadows Corona Park will receive additional staffing along with other city parks thanks to $25 million in Play Fair funds.
past year as residents sought
fresh air and respite during a
historic pandemic,” said Councilman
Peter Koo, chair of the
Committee on Parks and Recreation.
“Parks became essential
to New Yorkers, and parks
employees served as frontline
workers who were asked to do
more with less.”
Koo added that the $25 million
allocation is not only an
investment in the city’s critical
infrastructure, but it’s also a
huge step toward the city’s recovery.
“I stand with the Play Fair
Coalition and advocates in support
of our parks and thank
Mayor de Blasio, Speaker Johnson
and Chair Dromm for prioritizing
our parks and green
spaces in this year’s budget,”
Koo said.
Helping to advance this mission,
NYC Parks hired an additional
2,500 workers as part
of the City Cleanup Corps. The
agency is currently recruiting
and looking to fill its newly
funded positions.
“Our city’s recovery is in
full swing, and we are grateful
to the mayor and the City Council
for this $25 million Play Fair
allocation, facilitating the hiring
of over 340 parks staff,” NYC
Parks Commissioner Mitchell
Silver said. “As we emerge from
the pandemic, this funding
Photo courtesy of Daniel Avila/NYC Parks
gives us the resources we need
to remain steadfast in our commitment
to providing equitable
access to quality parks and
green spaces for all New Yorkers.”
To apply for a position at
NYC Parks, visit its website at
nycgovparks.org/opportunities/
jobs.
City Council Speaker Corey
Johnson said the pandemic confirmed
how essential the city’s
park systems is “to our mental
and physical well-being.”
“As we emerge from the pandemic,
I am proud to support
these urban oases so they can
continue to be a place of healing
and sanctuary for all New Yorkers.
I thank my colleagues on
the Council for making parks
a priority in this year’s budget,
particularly Finance Committee
Chair Daniel Dromm and
Parks and Recreation Committee
Chair Peter Koo,” Johnson
said. “This Council looks forward
to continuing working
with Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner
Silver in making our
parks greener and more fun for
all New Yorkers.”
Reach reporter Bill Parry
by e-mail at bparry@schnepsmedia.
com or by phone at (718)
260–4538.
Vol. 9 No. 31 32 total pages
VOTING IS NOW OPEN!
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS,
PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER 11TH AT
2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM
CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS
link
link
link
/QNS.COM
/BESTOF.QNS.COM