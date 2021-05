GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM • ASTORIA TIMES • FOREST HILLS LEDGER • LAURELTON TIMES • QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES • RIDGEWOOD LEDGER • HOWARD BEACH TIMES • RICHMOND HILL TIMES Your Neighborhood — Your News® May 14-May 20, 2021 ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE Queens World Film Festival salutes Elmhurst Hospital workers with ‘Spirit of Queens Award’ BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN As a salute to Elmhurst Hospital workers, Queens World Film Festival (QWFF) dedicated this year’s “Spirit of Queens Award” to the entire hospital workforce for its unwavering and heroic dedication to its patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a ceremony on May 10. The award ceremony also served as a kickoff event for Nurses Week activities. Queens World, which MovieMaker Magazine said is among the top 50 film festivals in the world, is giving a standing ovation to Elmhurst’s 5,997 employees in the form of a complimentary all-access festival pass. “We are so excited about this,” Queens World Executive Director Katha Cato said during the ceremony outside of Elmhurst Hospital. “We will be bringing the world to Queens and Queens to the world,” Cato said. “You know, we found out something in the pandemic. We found out what was really essential — people who go to work. People who push a broom. People who make a bed.” Community members can purchase the “Heroes of Elmhurst” tickets for $10 each for Elmhurst’s health professionals. Thetickets typically cost $150 but were deeply discounted Katho Cato (l.) poses with volunteers at the Queens World Film Festival salute for Elmhurst Hospital staff. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann by the streaming platform Film Festival Flix, which is also donating 33 percent of the gross heroes ticket sales to Elmhurst Hospital. The tickets provide unlimited access to all virtual screenings and can be found at queensworldfilmfestival.org. Additionally, Queens World will curate blocs of short films accessible to patients and staff on the hospital’s intra-web as a “Movies on the Menu” screening series for an entire year. Elmhurst Hospital was the “epicenter of the epicenter” at the height of the pandemic, and Cato, who lives near the hospital with her husband, artist and director Preston Cato, recalled the early days of the pandemic. “When we would go to eat, not really realizing the danger that we were putting you in to reach for your hand to thank you. You involuntarily kind of backed off but then gave me your hand. What an incredibly heroic act that was,” Cato said. “We did not know in the opening moments what we were in for. Every system that we have had has been rattled and broken, and some of them justifiably so. But the system that could not be broken was Elmhurst Hospital.” Elmhurst Hospital CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde pointed out that this week is Nurses Week and described nurses as the “quiet soldiers who hold our hands when we are scared.” Landaverde thanked Queens World for honoring the hospital employees and giving them the tremendous gift of an all-access pass. “Because as many of you know whether you watch a movie, or watch a film via streaming, via the TV, via your phone or your iPad, film takes our stories and makes them real,” Landaverde said. “Film makes us imagine the impossible, and the fact that the Queen’s Festival is filming our story and telling our story or part of our story is a huge honor, and I couldn’t be any more grateful to them.” Chief Nursing Officer Joann Gull, who oversees 1,600 nurses, said it was a great honor that the festival was dedicated to their heroic staff, especially during Nurses Week. “Our staff played many roles during the pandemic. They were caregivers, handholders, substitute families and healers, and we became together ‘Elmhurst Strong,'” Joann Gull, who recently celebrated 50 years at Elmhurst, said. “I thank you for this honor and for providing every staff member a complimentary full festival all-access pass.” Read more on QNS.com. Vol. 9 No. 20 32 total pages Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates /QNS.COM