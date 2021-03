GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM • ASTORIA TIMES • FOREST HILLS LEDGER • LAURELTON TIMES • QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES • RIDGEWOOD LEDGER • HOWARD BEACH TIMES • RICHMOND HILL TIMES Your Neighborhood — Your News® March 19-March 25, 2021 ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE Two-alarm fi re inside St. Albans home displaces seven people and a pet dog An investigation into the two-alarm fire that consumed a St. Albans home, displacing seven people and a dog, is ongoing. Photos by Lloyd Mitchell BY JACOB KAYE A two-alarm fire tore through a St. Albans home last week. Firefighters first got a call about the blaze that had broken out inside of a two-story private home located at 173-12 93rd Ave. around 5:45 a.m. on March 10, according to the FDNY. First responders arrived to find the fire had spread to the garage and two porches at the back of the house. The inferno prompted response from 106 FDNY members, who got the flames under control around 7 a.m., according to the authorities. Though no one was hurt, seven people and a dog living inside the home were displaced by the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Vol. 9 No. 12 28 total pages 2021 WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro link