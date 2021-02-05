GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
WE’RE CELEBRATING NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY – FEBRUARY 5, 2021
Feb. 5-Feb. 11, 2021 Your Neighborhood — Your News®
• ASTORIA TIMES
• FOREST HILLS LEDGER
• LAURELTON TIMES
• QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES
• RIDGEWOOD LEDGER
• HOWARD BEACH TIMES
• RICHMOND HILL TIMES
ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE
THE PULSE OF OUR CITY
‘Go Red’ this Friday to help stay heart healthy and save lives
Regardless of where you
are this Friday, put on your
favorite shade of crimson
during “National Wear Red
Day,” the American Heart
Association’s annual
awareness campaign held
on the first Friday ever February.
Traditionally, you would
see a sea of red out in the
streets and workplaces
of New York City. The
COVID-19 pandemic, of
course, has changed the
dynamic, with so many of
us working these days from
the comforts of home while
staying safe.
Yet this change shouldn’t
stop us from observing this
important custom to raise
public awareness about
the risks of heart disease,
particularly among women.
For our company, that
means continuing our tradition
of making the covers
of this and our other publications
red for the occasion.
Every American is at risk
of heart disease; for some,
it’s a tragic circumstance of
lifestyle, but for too many,
it’s a result of genetics.
Those with the highest
risk are individuals with a
history of heart disease in
the family. Lifestyle also
plays a role; what you eat,
what you weigh, what you
do and whether you smoke
are all potential risk factors.
One in three women, on
average, die of heart disease
and stroke every year,
according to the American
Heart Association. These
silent killers constitute
the leading cause of death
among American women
— and yet, most of these
tragedies can be avoided
through early detection and
treatment.
It’s important to know
the symptoms of a possible
heart attack. The life you
save could be your own, or
someone you love.
The symptoms include
pain or uncomfortable pressure
in the center of your
chest; pain or discomfort in
the arms, back, neck or jaw;
shortness of breath; a cold
sweat; nausea; vomiting;
and lightheadedness.
Chest pain is the most
common heart attack symptom
for everyone, but the
American Heart Association
notes that women are
often more likely to suffer
other common symptoms.
If you or someone you
love experiences potential
heart attack symptoms,
don’t waste time. Call 911,
go to a hospital and get
treatment. Every second
counts. It could mean the
difference between life and
death.
Knowing the symptoms
of heart disease, along with
advanced medical care in
recent years, have helped
millions of people overcome
the odds and live long lives.
Of course, all of us can do
plenty in our own lives to
be healthy — such as watching
our diets, getting more
exercise, putting down cigarettes
and cigars for good,
and going for annual checkups.
We appreciate everyone
wearing red this Friday, and
urge them to continue supporting
the American Heart
Association any way they
can. Donate to the association’s
“Go Red For Women”
campaign online at heart.
org You can also spread
the word through social
media by using the hashtag
#WearRedandGive.
Thanks to all for your
support of this wonderful
campaign. Take good care!
— Joshua and Victoria
Schneps
Vol. 9 No. 6 24 total pages
