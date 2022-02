GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM WE’RE CELEBRATING NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY – FEBRUARY 4, 2022 Feb. 4 - Feb. 10, 2022 Your Neighborhood — Your News® • ASTORIA TIMES • FOREST HILLS LEDGER • LAURELTON TIMES • QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES • RIDGEWOOD LEDGER • HOWARD BEACH TIMES • RICHMOND HILL TIMES ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE PAINT THE TOWN RED FOR WOMEN’S HEART HEALTH “GO RED FOR WOMEN DAY” THIS FRIDAY The color red is quite symbolic for the month of February. For many, it’s the color of love, serving as a nod to Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 or the start of the Lunar New Year, which began earlier this week. But there’s another reason you might want to wear red on Friday. Feb. 4 is National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association’s annual awareness campaign held on the first Friday of every February. Traditionally, thousands of Americans across the country — in classrooms, workplaces, and on the streets — don the color red in order to raise and spread awareness of heart disease and stroke, in hopes of eradicating the issues which plague millions of people, especially women, all over the nation. While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamic of the yearly commemoration, there are still ways to show your support no matter where you’re working from, or how you’re spending your days. This week, Schneps Media will be “Going Red” in support of American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s goal of reducing death and disability from cardiovascular disease. In line with other “hearty” events this month (like Cupid’s big day), National Wear Red Day shines a needed light on women’s heart health. As the American Heart Association so beautifully puts it, “Women have been the heartbeats of the home since the beginning, playing multiple roles as mothers, daughters, sisters, counselors, providers, and protectors. National Wear Red Day is a beautiful first step in giving women the world over the critical heart health information and services they need and deserve.” We couldn’t agree more. February was declared American Heart Month in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. Since then, great strides have been made in the fight against heart disease — but crucial work remains. One in three women, on average, die of heart disease or stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association. These silent killers constitute the leading cause of death among American women — and yet, most of these tragedies can be avoided through early detection and treatment. Knowing the symptoms of heart disease, along with advanced medical care in recent years, have helped millions of people overcome the odds and live long lines. This American Heart Month, we ask that you join us in studying up on the symptoms of heart disease — chest pain is the most common — and taking steps in each of our own lives to be healthier. Let’s make it more than a New Year’s Resolution. We also ask that you join us this National Wear Red Day by rocking your reddest red — whether it’s a shade of lipstick, a chic pair of pants, a bright crimson sweater or your favorite hat. Let’s paint the town red! Vol. 10 No. 5 36 total pages This week’s special National Wear Red Day® issue sponsored by /QNS.COM