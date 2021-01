GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM • ASTORIA TIMES • FOREST HILLS LEDGER • LAURELTON TIMES • QUEENS VILLAGE TIMES • RIDGEWOOD LEDGER • HOWARD BEACH TIMES • RICHMOND HILL TIMES Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE Jan. 8-Jan. 14, 2021 PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: Queens health care workers Vol. 9 No. 2 28 total pages /QNS.COM