HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 16 • Number 4 • December 23-December 29, 2021 40 PAGES ON TO 2022 A look back at the top stories of 2021 SEE INSIDE HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM OUR SCHNEPS MEDIA FAMILY TO YOURS! www.verdis.com Ring in '2022' at our NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION Reservations Required Social Affairs • Corporate Events Known for Outstanding Cuisine 149-58 Cross Island Pkwy. • Whitestone • 718.746.6000 680 Old Country Road • Westbury • 516.334.4552 /www.verdis.com