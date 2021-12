‘A TREMENDOUS VICTORY’ SHB GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES Dec. 10 - Dec. 16, 2021 A NEW ERA UBS Arena opens to big fanfare HB Volume 16 • Number 2 • December 9-December 15, 2021 52 PAGES Photo courtesy of NYCEDC Page 4 New aff ordable housing development opens in downtown Jamaica SPECIAL SECTIONS:POLITICS Page 13 |HEALTH Page 21 |HOLIDAY GUIDE Page 27 www.verdis.com Ring in '2022' at our NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION Reservations Required Social Affairs • Corporate Events Known for Outstanding Cuisine 149-58 Cross Island Pkwy. • Whitestone • 718.746.6000 680 Old Country Road • Westbury • 516.334.4552 /www.verdis.com