HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 16 • Number 1 • December 2-December 8, 2021 52 PAGES Courtesy of Aufgang Architects DEAL! Tishman Speyer brings affff ordable housing, community Page 4 center and medical space to Far Rockaway Queens congressman announces run for governor SEE INSIDE www.verdis.com Ring in '2022' at our NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION Reservations Required Social Affairs • Corporate Events Known for Outstanding Cuisine 149-58 Cross Island Pkwy. • Whitestone • 718.746.6000 680 Old Country Road • Westbury • 516.334.4552 /www.verdis.com