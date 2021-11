HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 15 • Number 52 • November 25-December 1, 2021 56 PAGES Photo by Marc A. Hermann/MTA Page 4 JUST IN TIME! New LIRR station opens near UBS Arena ahead of Islanders’ fifi rst home game HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS! Book Your Holiday Parties Now! www.verdis.com Social Affairs Corporate Events Known for Outstanding Cuisine Makee Reesseerrvattiionss fforr ‘‘Neew Yeearr’’ss Evee Galla’’ 20211 /www.verdis.com