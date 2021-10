QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY AN ‘EXCITING’ DEVELOPMENT Mixed-use development to bring housing, jobs and business opportunities to Jamaica VOTE NOW! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BANDS, BARBERSHOPS, BAGEL STORES & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER 11TH AT 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro HB Volume 15 • Number 46 • October 14-October 20, 2021 64 PAGES Rendering courtesy of STUDIO V Architecture Page 8 SPECIAL SECTIONS:POLITICS Page 19 |BREAST CANCER AWARENESS Page 29 /QNS.COM