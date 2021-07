Photo by Gabriele Holtermann Page 21 HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 15 • Number 35 • July 29-August 4, 2021 48 PAGES URGENT CALL Senator Schumer, Assemblyman Anderson push for $80 billion investment in public housing SPECIAL SECTIONS: KIDS & EDUCATION Page 27 | BUZZ Page 33 /QNS.COM