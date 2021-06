Photo by Carlotta Mohamed Pages 22-25 HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 15 • Number 30 • June 24-June 30, 2021 64 PAGES COUNTING ON IT! Queens votes, and now waits for offiffi cial results of all-important NYC primary NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News PoliticsNY.com PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews /QNS.COM