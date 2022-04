QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 16 • Number 20 • April 15-April 21, 2022 72 PAGES Photo by Adrian Childress STOP THE HATE! Leaders call for justice following attack against Sikh man in Richmond Hill Page 14 Sponsored by Protect yourself from SPECIAL POLITICS |HEALTH |BUZZ SECTIONS: Page 18 Page 39 Page 53 /QNS.COM