HB QNS.COM UPDATED DAILY Volume 16 • Number 10 • February 3-February 9, 2022 48 PAGES SPECIAL SECTIONS: PAINT THE TOWN RED FOR WOMEN’S HEART HEALTH! Celebrate “Go Red for Women Day” this Friday Photo via Getty Images POLITICS Page 19 | GO RED FOR WOMEN Page 25 | BUZZ Page 33 /QNS.COM