Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 113, NO. 20 DECEMBER 23-29, 2021
Gift guides, best books
to read and more
SEE HOLIDAY SECTION
PAGES 14-39
Midville man
sentenced for
posting threats
to kill member
of Congress
Exploring the history of Fresh Pond Road, from Ridgewood to Maspeth: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — Pages 40-41
Photo courtesy of Jessica LaHood
HELPING HANDS
New Ridgewood business brings accessible
mental health services to the community
See Page 2
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The Middle Village man who was
arrested by federal agents during
a raid on his home just days
aft er insurrectionists stormed the U.S.
Capitol on Jan. 6 will spend nearly three
years behind bars for threatening to
kill a congressman and illegally possessing
ammunition.
Proud Boys supporter Eduard
Florea, 41, was sentenced in Brooklyn
federal court Thursday, Dec. 16, by U.S.
District Court Judge Eric R. Komittee
to 33 months in prison for transmitting
threats to injure others, including
threats against Senator Raphael Warnock
of Georgia, aft er having been
convicted of a felony. Florea pleaded
guilty to the charges in August.
“With today’s sentence, the defendant
faces serious consequences for threatening
the life of United States Senator
Raphael Warnock as part of his eff orts
to foment violence at the Capitol on Jan.
6, 2021, in connection with attempts to
overturn the results of the 2020 election,”
U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.
Florea had been previously convicted
of a fi rearms-related felony aft er
police found a stockpile of weapons
at his Staten Island home in 2014. He
served a year in prison and later moved
to Middle Village.
Merry Christmas And Happy New Year To All
From The
Ridgewood Times And
Times Newsweekly
link
/QNS.com
link