50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 19 DECEMBER 10-16, 2020
A FESTIVE DISPLAY
Man in
stable
condition
after being
shot in
Ridgewood
Holtermann
Gabriele Ridgewood family decks out home with Christmas display
by Photo See Page 4
Parents blast
Richards promises
Ridgewood school
better day for renters
for lack of in-person
during swearing-in
teaching
ceremony
Page 6
Page 3
Exploring the history of Fresh Pond Road from Ridgewood to Maspeth: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 35 SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police are investigating the shooting
of a 22-year-old man in Ridgewood
on Sunday aft ernoon.
The shooting incident, which is
the first in the past month in the
104th Precinct, took place on Sunday,
Dec. 6, around 5 p.m., according to
the NYPD.
Police received a 911 call about a
man shot near Grandview Avenue
and Bleecker Street, cops said. Officers
arrived to find a 22-year-old
with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was taken to Wyckoff
Heights Medical Center by private
means in stable condition, according
to the authorities.
Police say the victim has been
“highly uncooperative” with
detectives.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Additional reporting by Robert
Pozarycki.
