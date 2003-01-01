Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Pachter
Jesse Maspeth High School club encourages
of courtesy students to clean up community
Forest Hills’ Geraldine Ferraro helped set the stage for Kamala Harris: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Pages 16-17 Off -duty offi cer tackles, apprehends man who tried to sell a gun in Maspeth
Middle Village family
raising funds for
rescue dog’s lifesaving
surgery
VOL. 112, NO. 15 NOVEMBER 12-18, 2020
BY JACOB KAYE
A Woodside man was arrested last month
after an off-duty police officer spotted
him selling a gun on a street corner in
Maspeth.
On Friday, Oct. 30, around 10:50 p.m., Ivan
Trdoslavic, 76, was selling a gun on the corner
of 74th Street and 52nd Avenue when he was
spotted by an off-duty NYPD officer, according
to the police.
The officer tackled Trdoslavic to the ground
and called officers from the 104th Precinct to
the scene, according to the NYPD.
The person who was going to buy the gun ran
off.
Trdoslavic was charged with criminal sale of
a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
Community Board 5 to discuss
Department of City Planning’s new
Zoning for Coastal Flood Resiliency
in next general meeting
