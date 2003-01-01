Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 14 NOVEMBER 5-11, 2020
‘The Sitter’ filmed in Woodhaven 10 years ago this month: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 22 Photo by Dean Moses
Ridgewood man dies in Woodside motorcycle crash: NYPD
Favorites take early leads in
Queens races as results start
to trickle in after Election Day
Pages 6-7
Neir’s Tavern
signs lease to stay
in Woodhaven
Page 15
BITTERSWEET GOODBYE
Glendale’s Home Service Beer closes aftft er 35 years
See Page 8
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
A 25-year-old motorcyclist
died aft er crashing his bike
into a pillar in Woodside on
Monday night.
Police said that on Monday, Nov.
2, around 9 p.m., Daniel Hernandez
was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle
east bound on Laurel Hill
Boulevard near 49th Street.
Driving at a high rate of speed,
Hernandez — who was from
Ridgewood — lost control of the bike
and crashed in a pillar extending
from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway,
which runs above the street,
cops said. The collision knocked him
from the bike and into the street, according
to the NYPD.
Police arrived to the scene, in
front of 49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., to
find Hernandez unresponsive with
trauma to his body. EMS personnel
pronounced Hernandez dead at the
scene.
The investigation by the NYPD
Highway District’s Collision Investigation
Squad is ongoing.
