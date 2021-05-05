Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 39 APRIL 29 - MAY 5, 2021
The Shops at Atlas Park to
celebrate 15th anniversary
with goodies for lucky shoppers
Page 17
Driver charged
in fatal South
Richmond Hill
car crash: DA
Ridgewood City Council candidate ‘regrets’ racist, anti-gay online comments he made as a teen: Page 16
NEW IN TOWN!
At Home store opens fifi rst New York City
location at Rego Center mall
See Page 2
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
@QNS
Police arrested the alleged driver
behind a fatal car crash in South
Richmond Hill earlier last week,
Queens District Attorney Melinda
Katz announced on Friday, April 23.
Harpreet Singh, 20, was arraigned
on vehicular manslaughter, criminally
negligent homicide, driving under the
infl uence and driving by unlicensed
operator charges in Queens Criminal
Court on Wednesday, April 21.
The crash, which happened around
1 a.m., on Wednesday, was allegedly
caused by Singh, who was speeding
down Atlantic Avenue near 111th
Avenue in a Honda Accord with a passenger
in the front seat, the charges
state.
Blowing through a red light at the
intersection, Singh, who’s from Richmond
Hill, collided with the 46-yearold
driver of a Ford F-150, who was
driving southbound on 111th Street,
according to the police. Police arrived
at the scene to fi nd Singh’s passenger,
23-year-old Suraj Kumar, unresponsive
with injuries to his head and
body. Kumar was rushed to Jamaica
Hospital Medical Center where he was
pronounced dead.
Singh was allegedly intoxicated at
the time of the crash and not licensed
to drive, according to the DA.
