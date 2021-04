Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 39 APRIL 29 - MAY 5, 2021 The Shops at Atlas Park to celebrate 15th anniversary with goodies for lucky shoppers Page 17 Driver charged in fatal South Richmond Hill car crash: DA Ridgewood City Council candidate ‘regrets’ racist, anti-gay online comments he made as a teen: Page 16 Photo courtesy of At Home NEW IN TOWN! At Home store opens fifi rst New York City location at Rego Center mall See Page 2 SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police arrested the alleged driver behind a fatal car crash in South Richmond Hill earlier last week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Friday, April 23. Harpreet Singh, 20, was arraigned on vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving under the infl uence and driving by unlicensed operator charges in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday, April 21. The crash, which happened around 1 a.m., on Wednesday, was allegedly caused by Singh, who was speeding down Atlantic Avenue near 111th Avenue in a Honda Accord with a passenger in the front seat, the charges state. Blowing through a red light at the intersection, Singh, who’s from Richmond Hill, collided with the 46-yearold driver of a Ford F-150, who was driving southbound on 111th Street, according to the police. Police arrived at the scene to fi nd Singh’s passenger, 23-year-old Suraj Kumar, unresponsive with injuries to his head and body. Kumar was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Singh was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash and not licensed to drive, according to the DA. Read more on QNS.com. Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates link