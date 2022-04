Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 37 APRIL 2228, 2022 Barnwell explains his decision to drop re-election bid for Assembly Page 7 Activist arrested while protecting R’wood homeless encampments Page 2 Photo courtesy of Senator Jessica Ramos’ o ce ‘COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE’ Community calls for safer conditions a er construction worker’s fatal fall See Page 4 SINCE 1908 Glendale man busted for two Fresh Meadows burglaries: DA BY BILL PARRY BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM QNS A Glendale man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly breaking into two Fresh Meadows homes last week, according to authorities, a er previously being arraigned on grand larceny charges in a separate incident last month. Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights were acting on a tip when they arrested Emmanuel Rosario, 32, of 66th Street, on April 6 and charged him with robbery and two counts of burglary. Rosario allegedly broke into an apartment near 188th Street and 64th Avenue around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, where a 49-year-old woman was napping. She woke up to fi nd Rosario standing over her bed while holding her cellphone, police said. The woman then jumped out of bed and chased the suspect out of her apartment. As Rosario was exiting the Fresh Meadows apartment, he suddenly turned toward the victim and threw her against a wall while pinning her hands behind her, according to authorities. He then sexually abused her before running o on foot in an unknown direction, police said. About a half hour a er the assault occurred, Rosario allegedly broke into a shed at a home at 185th Street and 186th Lane, police said. Read more on QNS.com. WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO @bestoftheboro 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM /QNS.com