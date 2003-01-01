Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 37 APRIL 2228, 2022
Barnwell explains
his decision to
drop re-election
bid for Assembly
Activist arrested
while protecting
R’wood homeless
encampments
‘COMPLETELY
UNACCEPTABLE’
Community calls for safer conditions a er
construction worker’s fatal fall
Glendale man
busted for two
Fresh Meadows
burglaries: DA
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
QNS
A Glendale man was arrested earlier
this month for allegedly breaking
into two Fresh Meadows homes last
week, according to authorities, a er previously
being arraigned on grand larceny
charges in a separate incident last month.
Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson
Heights were acting on a tip when they arrested
Emmanuel Rosario, 32, of 66th Street,
on April 6 and charged him with robbery
and two counts of burglary.
Rosario allegedly broke into an apartment
near 188th Street and 64th Avenue
around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, where
a 49-year-old woman was napping. She
woke up to fi nd Rosario standing over her
bed while holding her cellphone, police
said. The woman then jumped out of bed
and chased the suspect out of her apartment.
As Rosario was exiting the Fresh
Meadows apartment, he suddenly turned
toward the victim and threw her against a
wall while pinning her hands behind her,
according to authorities. He then sexually
abused her before running o on foot in an
unknown direction, police said.
About a half hour a er the assault occurred,
Rosario allegedly broke into a shed
at a home at 185th Street and 186th Lane,
police said.
Read more on QNS.com.
