VOL. 113, NO. 34 APRIL 1 APRIL 7, 2022 More than 50 new Citi Bike locations coming to Ridgewood area before summer: DOT Page 4 Trio attempted to break into safe at Laser Bounce Family Fun in Glendale: NYPD NYPD increases police presence in Queens' 104th Precinct in effort to crack down on trafic, parking violations: See Page 22 Photo by Adrian Childress NEVER FORGET Middle Village elected o cials, residents remember Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fi re on its 111th anniversary See Page 13 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM QNS Police from the 104th Precinct are looking for three men who tried to rip o a family entertainment business located at the Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale earlier this month. Authorities say that the three suspects entered the Laser Bounce Family Fun Center located at 80-28 Cooper Ave. just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. Once inside, the three men entered an o ce at the facility and one of them attempted to open a safe while the other two acted as lookouts and distracted employees at the location, police said. The trio failed and fl ed the location empty-handed. There were no injuries during the incident, police said. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects. One was wearing a dark jacket; another wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a black baseball cap; and the third suspect was wearing a blue and white long-sleeved shirt. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls and messages are kept confi dential.