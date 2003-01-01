Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
50¢
VOL. 113, NO. 32 MARCH 17-23, 2022
Gunman robs
Dollar Tree
store in Middle
Village: NYPD
Adams calls
for extension of
mayoral control
of public schools
Page 7
COVID-19 and its impact in Queens, two years later: SEE STORIES INSIDE
hoto courtesy of the Diocese of Brooklyn/Holden’s offi ce
A MEMORABLE LESSON
Ridgewood councilman teaches civics
lesson to local students
See Page 6
SINCE 1908
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
A lone gunman targeted two Dollar
Tree stores in less than 24 hours
in western Queens last month,
according to the NYPD.
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood and the 108th Precinct in
Long Island City are searching for the
man who walked into the Dollar Tree
located at 78-02 Metropolitan Ave. in
Middle Village just before 9:30 p.m. on
Saturday, Feb. 26, and allegedly pulled
out a black and silver handgun while
demanding cash inside the manager’s
offi ce, police said. The 52-year-old employee
complied and the gunman fl ed
on foot with approximately $3,300 in
cash to parts unknown, according to
the NYPD. There were no injuries as a
result of the incident.
The following day, the suspect entered
a Dollar Tree store located at 39-09
Queens Blvd. and approached a cashier
demanding cash from the safe while
allegedly showing the silver and black
handgun, police said.
The cashier complied and the suspect
fl ed on foot with $1,138 in cash in
an unknown direction. There were no
injuries at the location.
The NYPD released surveillance
video of the suspect who is described
as a man with a medium complexion,
between 20 and 30 years of age, 160 to
180 pounds with a medium build.
WE GLADLY ACCEPT:
• U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards
• Master Card • Visa • American Express
STORE HOURS:
• Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm
Your Neighborhood Market
66-64 Fresh Pond Road
Ridgewood, NY 11385
TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194
(LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET)
See Centerfold
For This Week's Specials
2022
link
/QNS.com
link