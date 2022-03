Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 113, NO. 32 MARCH 17-23, 2022 Gunman robs Dollar Tree store in Middle Village: NYPD Adams calls for extension of mayoral control of public schools Page 7 COVID-19 and its impact in Queens, two years later: SEE STORIES INSIDE hoto courtesy of the Diocese of Brooklyn/Holden’s offi ce A MEMORABLE LESSON Ridgewood councilman teaches civics lesson to local students See Page 6 SINCE 1908 BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS A lone gunman targeted two Dollar Tree stores in less than 24 hours in western Queens last month, according to the NYPD. Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are searching for the man who walked into the Dollar Tree located at 78-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, and allegedly pulled out a black and silver handgun while demanding cash inside the manager’s offi ce, police said. The 52-year-old employee complied and the gunman fl ed on foot with approximately $3,300 in cash to parts unknown, according to the NYPD. There were no injuries as a result of the incident. The following day, the suspect entered a Dollar Tree store located at 39-09 Queens Blvd. and approached a cashier demanding cash from the safe while allegedly showing the silver and black handgun, police said. The cashier complied and the suspect fl ed on foot with $1,138 in cash in an unknown direction. There were no injuries at the location. The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect who is described as a man with a medium complexion, between 20 and 30 years of age, 160 to 180 pounds with a medium build. WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) See Centerfold For This Week's Specials 2022 link