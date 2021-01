Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com NYC's Largest Real Estate Section 50¢ VOL. 112, NO. 26 JANUARY 28 - FEBRUARY 3, 2021 HONORING A LIFE OF SERVICE Maspeth street co-naming Facebook honors late deacon via See Page 4 Holden Robert Councilman of courtesy Photo A colonial road in Queens grows into a traffic machine: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was — See Page 30 Cops seek suspect who fi red gun at man in Glendale Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps to expand EMS service to Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens Page 6 SINCE 1908 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS The police are looking for a person who fi red a gun at a 45- year-old man in Glendale earlier this month. On Friday, Jan. 15, around 8 p.m., a 45-year-old man was inside his car when near Cooper Avenue and St. Felix Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified person, according to the NYPD. The stranger fired several shots at the man, hitting the car’s door frame but not injuring the man, cops said. The shooter then fled eastbound on Cooper Avenue, according to the police. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers. com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Queens leaders demand more COVID-19 vaccine, additional testing sites be brought to the borough Page 31 link