50¢
VOL. 112, NO. 27 JANUARY 21-27, 2021
AMAZIN’
DONATIONS
Cops seek
man who stole
package from
Ridgewood
apartment
building
Holtermann
Gabriele by Photo Rolo’s, a new restaurant, cafe
and grocery shop, opens its
doors in Ridgewood
Page 6
Court employee from Ridgewood booked for making threats to kill Democrats following Capitol attack: Page 3 Hundreds of Mets fans
participate in Glendale
blood drive
See Page 8
SINCE 1908
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is searching for a
man who stole a package from
the mail room of an apartment
building in Ridgewood last month.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, around
9:30 p.m., an unidentifi ed man walked
up to the front door of 1680 Madison
St., and began to ring multiple apartments,
according to the NYPD.
Eventually, he gained access to
the building and made his way to the
mail room, cops said.
Once inside, he took a package
with a bracelet
inside, valued at
$50, according
to the police.
Police offi cers
in the 104th
Precinct recovered
photos
of the suspect
from inside the
building.
No arrests have been made and the
investigation is ongoing.
Burglaries increased by 42 percent
citywide in 2020, partially due to an
increase in package theft s, according
to the NYPD.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is
asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
