52 PAGES VOLUME 34 NUMBER 47 • NOVEMBER 25-DECEMBER 1, 2021 We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs Courtesy OF HeartShare Human Services QFW FOREST HILLS/WESTERN GOV. TO THE RESCUE Hochul frees $1.5 billion in funding for groups working Page 23 with people with developmental disabilities HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS! Book Your Holiday Parties Now! www.verdis.com Social Affairs Corporate Events Known for Outstanding Cuisine Makee Reesseerrvattiionss fforr ‘‘Neew Yeearr’’ss Evee Galla’’ 20211 /www.verdis.com