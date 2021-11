60 PAGES VOLUME 34 NUMBER 46 • NOVEMBER 18-NOVEMBER 24, 2021 We're all about you! • Queens Top Doctors: SEE INSIDE Courtesy of KAS SOLD! SOLD! SOLD! Page 4 QFW FOREST HILLS/WESTERN West Coast investors announce purchase of Astoria Kaufman Studios SPECIAL SECTIONS:POLITICS Page 17 |KIDS & EDUCATION Page 25 |HEALTH Page 29 |THANKSGIVING Page 39