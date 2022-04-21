72 PAGES
VOLUME 35 NUMBER 15 • APRIL 15-APRIL 21, 2022
We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs
Page 8
FOREST HILLS/WESTERN
‘THE LAST STRAW’
Queens lawmakers call on city to terminate contract
housing Rikers detainees at Fresh Meadows hotel
Courtesy of Eric Vitale Photography
Sponsored by Protect yourself from
SPECIAL
POLITICS |HEALTH |BUZZ SECTIONS:
Page 18 Page 39 Page 53 ��������������������������������������������������
������������������������������������������������������������������
/jobs