VOLUME 35 NUMBER 15 • APRIL 15-APRIL 21, 2022

FOREST HILLS/WESTERN

'THE LAST STRAW'
Queens lawmakers call on city to terminate contract housing Rikers detainees at Fresh Meadows hotel