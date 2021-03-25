52 PAGES
VOLUME 34 NUMBER 6 • FEB. 11-FEB. 17, 2021
We're all about you! • Play games online at Games.QNS.com
QFW
FOREST HILLS/WESTERN
Inside Queens Theatre’s transition
to virtual programming
QNS fifi le photo
‘MORE THAN A BUILDING’
Page 27
SPECIAL SECTIONS: BUSINESS Page 27 |BUZZ Page 37
Submit your nomination to
dmattone@schnepsmedia.com
or call Demetra Mattone @
917-272-4213
NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN
Virtual Event March 25th, 2021, 7pm Honoring those whose deals turn
the key to the future of our city
link
/Games.QNS.com
link