52 PAGES VOLUME 35 NUMBER 6 • FEBRUARY 10 - FEBRUARY 16, 2022 We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs SPECIAL SECTIONS: Photo by Leah Millis/REUTERS QFW FOREST HILLS/WESTERN WORKING TOWARD CHANGE PAGE 21 Biden pledges to support violence prevention programs during visit to Long Island City school POLITICS Page 21 |VALENTINE’S DAY Page 31 |BUZZ Page 37 /jobs