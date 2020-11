48 PAGES VOLUME 33 NUMBER 48 • NOV. 26-DEC. 2, 2020 We're all about you! • Play games online at Games.QNS.com QNE Page 14 NORTHEAST hoto via Getty Images ‘NO ONE SHOULD GO HUNGRY’ Queens Farm partners with Queens College for annual food drive SPECIAL SECTION: KIDS & EDUCATION Page 27 /Games.QNS.com