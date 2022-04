56 PAGES VOLUME 35 NUMBER 16 • APRIL 22-APRIL 28, 2022 We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs Offi ce Governor Photo by evin P. Coughlin / of Kathy Hochul NORTHEAST Page 23 ‘NO PLACE FOR HATE’ Leaders celebrate as governor announces $16M in funding to combat hate crimes WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO @bestoftheboro 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM Horrific murder has Forest Hills residents on edge Page 18 /jobs