72 PAGES
VOLUME 35 NUMBER 15 • APRIL 15-APRIL 21, 2022
We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs
Photo courtesy of Queensborough Community College
NORTHEAST
‘A SENSE OF REFLECTION’
Page 3
CUNY chancellor tours Holocaust center at
Queensborough Community College
Sponsored by Protect yourself from
SPECIAL
POLITICS |HEALTH |BUZZ SECTIONS:
Page 18 Page 39 Page 53 ��������������������������������������������������
������������������������������������������������������������������
/jobs