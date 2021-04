56 PAGES VOLUME 34 NUMBER 13 • APRIL 1-APRIL 7, 2021 We're all about you! • Play games online at Games.QNS.com Activists rally against Asian hate crimes on steps of Flushing library Photo by Gabriele Holtermann ‘SICK AND TIRED’ Page 8 QNE NORTHEAST SCHNEPS MEDIA WISHES YOU A HAPPY PASSOVER AND HAPPY EASTER! Yes, We Are Open! RESERVE NOW FOR YOUR SOCIAL AFFAIRS & CORPORATE EVENTS KNOWN FOR OUTSTANDING CUISINE BOOK YOUR PARTY TODAY! www.verdis.com 149-58 Cross Island Pkwy. • Whitestone • 718.746.6000 680 Old Country Road • Westbury • 516.334.4552 /www.verdis.com