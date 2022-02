56 48 PAGES PAGES VOLUME 35 NUMBER 7 • FEBRUARY 17 - FEBRUARY 23, 2022 We're all about you! • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at QNS.com/jobs QNE SPECIAL SECTIONS: NORTHEAST A ‘TRANSFORMATIVE’ GIFT PAGE 4 St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children in Bayside receives largest donation in its history Courtesy of St. Mary’s POLITICS Page 15 |BLACK HISTORY MONTH Page 23 |HEALTH Page 33 /jobs