MIDTOWN, UPPER EAST & WEST SIDES VOLUME 7, NUMBER 26 DECEMBER 9, 2021
Rising from the ashes
Middle Church marks year since fire. 6
A place for teens to grow
Inside Niarchos Center’s great resources. 4
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
A trumpeter performs at the Lincoln Square tree lighting on Dec. 6, 2021.
New Yorker
r
OF THE WEEK
Ken Goldberg The
heartbeat of the city.10
.
Broker
OF THE WEEK
Dana Romita
working wonders in
Manhattan. 9
SOUND OF THE SEASON
Trumpeting the holidays at Lincoln Square PAGE 3
