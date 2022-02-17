Online at ManhattanExpressNews.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs
MIDTOWN, UPPER EAST & WEST SIDES VOLUME 8, NUMBER 7 FEBRUARY 17, 2022 Fashion Week
The redemption of Eddie Gibbs
Ex-prisoner sworn in to Assembly seat. Page 8
Last-ditch lawsuit to stop SoHo rezone. Page 4
SHOCK & HORROR
Walking the catwalk in SoHo
on a snowy weekend
Page 19
PHOTO BY DEAN MSES
Can’t beat ‘em? Sue ‘em!
Over 100 residents turned out for the rally in Chinatown on Feb. 14, 2022 mourning the loss of Christina Yuna Lee
PAGE 3
Community mourns murder victim Christina
Yuna Lee, calls for greater safety
