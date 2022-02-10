Online at ManhattanExpressNews.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs
MIDTOWN, UPPER EAST & WEST SIDES VOLUME 8, NUMBER 6 FEBRUARY 10, 2022
Book burning risk at NYPL
Library fire alarm project repeatedly delayed. Page 10
Resurrecting the ‘Packing’ past
Yoshiko Chuma
East Village ‘conceptual
artist’ wowing spectators for 40
years. Page 14
‘SHED THE SHEDS!’
Debate over outdoor dining structures rages
on as NYC mulls permanent program
1 METROTECH • NYC 11201 • © 2022 SCHNEPS MEDIA
PAGE 3
PHOTO BY TEQUILA MINSKY
Demolished façades to be rebuilt. Page 6
To the rhythm of the banjo, placard carrying marchers call for the removal of outdoor dining sheds during an East Village protest on Feb. 5, 2022
/ManhattanExpressNews.com
/jobs
/ManhattanExpressNews.com
/jobs