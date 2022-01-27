Online at ManhattanExpressNews.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs
MIDTOWN, UPPER EAST & WEST SIDES VOLUME 8, NUMBER 4 JANUARY 27, 2022
Bill Murray plays Washington Sq.
Surprises all with pop-up concert. Page 15
A TIME TO GRIEVE
NYC MAYORAL PHOTOGRAPHY UNIT
Tackling a trashy issue
Pols seek more sanitation services. Page 3
The body of Police Offi cer Wilbert Mora is moved in a dignifi ed transfer in Inwood on Jan. 26, 2022.
PAGE 4
City prepares to lay to rest two heroic
offi cers murdered in Harlem
New Yorker OF THE WEEK
David Sterling on keping an
insurance legacy going .
Page 8
