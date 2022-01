Online at ManhattanExpressNews.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs MIDTOWN, UPPER EAST & WEST SIDES VOLUME 8, NUMBER 4 JANUARY 27, 2022 Bill Murray plays Washington Sq. Surprises all with pop-up concert. Page 15 A TIME TO GRIEVE 1 METROTECH • NYC 11201 • © 2022 SCHNEPS MEDIA NYC MAYORAL PHOTOGRAPHY UNIT Tackling a trashy issue Pols seek more sanitation services. Page 3 The body of Police Offi cer Wilbert Mora is moved in a dignifi ed transfer in Inwood on Jan. 26, 2022. PAGE 4 City prepares to lay to rest two heroic offi cers murdered in Harlem New Yorker OF THE WEEK David Sterling on keping an insurance legacy going . Page 8 /ManhattanExpressNews.com