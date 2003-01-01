Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Dec. 11-Dec. 17, 2020
Richmond Hill street co-naming ceremony
celebrates contributions of Sikh community
Richmond Hill community Sikh members celebrate the unveiling of Gurdwara Street located at 97th Avenue between 117th Street and Lefferts Boulevard.
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
Councilwoman Adrienne
Adams and Assemblyman
David Weprin joined Sikh
members of the Richmond Hill
community on Nov. 30 for the
unveiling of Gurdwara Street
at 97th Avenue between 117th
Street and Lefferts Boulevard.
The street co-naming ceremony
celebrated the contributions
of the Sikh community
that remain a part of the fabric
of Richmond Hill.
Harpreet Singh Toor, former
president of the Sikh
Cultural Society, said the conaming
of Gurdwara Street
was held within the most auspicious
timing — the birthday
of Baba Nanak, who founded
Sikhism and is the first of the
10 Sikh Gurus.
“This acknowledgement of
the historic inception of the
first and largest Gurdwara
on the east coast, which established
the first place of worship
for the Sikh community
is a welcomed inclusion to our
celebration of the birthday of
Baba Nanak,” Toor said.
Rajwinder Kaur, a member
of the District 28 Community
Education Committee, said it
was indeed a spiritual day for
the Sikh religion.
“Today we celebrate Guru
Baba Nanak’s birthday. The
basic motives of Guru Baba
Nanak were to shine and rise
and give the light of hope,”
Kaur said. “A ray of hope to the
whole world conveying that we
are one and we are equal. As
the co-naming was bestowed
upon our community on this
significant day, we’ve expressed
to the people the belief
of oneness, despite our color,
race, class and creed.”
Courtesy of Councilwoman Adrienne Adams Offi ce
Last December, Adams’
proposal to co-name Gurdwara
Street was approved by
the New York City Council.
It was a long overdue recognition
for the contributions of
the Sikh community both locally
and throughout the city,
Adams said.
“It is important that New
York City’s diverse communities
see themselves and their
varying cultures represented
in the historical landscape,”
Adams said. “There was no
better day to celebrate the conaming
of Gurdwara Street
than on the birthday of Guru
Baba Nanak, one of the most
celebrated Sikh gurus.”
Weprin thanked Adams for
her efforts in reaching the significant
milestone.
“Our city thrives from the
cultural, civic, and business
enterprises that the Sikh community
has established in
Richmond Hill and beyond,”
Weprin said. “I am thrilled
that 97th Avenue between
Lefferts Boulevard and 117th
Street is now formally recognized
as Gurdwara Avenue.”
Vol. 8, No. 50 36 total pages
