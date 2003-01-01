Your Neighborhood — Your News®
THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS
75 cents
GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Dec. 4-Dec. 10, 2020
INJURED COPS RETURN HOME
HOME FOR THANKSGIVING
Two NYPD officers were released from Jamaica Hospital after being shot earlier in Springfield Gardens. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
They got home just in time
for a Thanksgiving dinner
they’ll always remember.
Two of New York’s Finest
who were wounded in a
Springfield Gardens shootout
got a hero’s exit on Thursday,
Nov. 26, from Jamaica
Hospital.
Officers Christopher Wells
and Joseph Murphy of the
105th Precinct were released
from the medical center after
surviving a brush with
death while responding to a
domestic violence incident
in Springfield Gardens. They
were hit by gunfire from
an armed suspect, Rondell
Goppy, who was shot dead by
other responding cops.
Wells suffered a gunshot
wound to his leg and fractured
his femur, while Murphy
sustained a bullet wound
to his hand. Both men needed
surgery, and will require
weeks of physical rehab, to
recover.
As nurses escorted them
from the hospital, the two
officers were met by their
loved ones — and with thunderous
applause from a large,
masked crowd of their colleagues,
including Police
Commissioner Dermot Shea.
The NYPD Pipe and Drum
Band also played triumphantly
for the officers who
survived their ordeal.
“Both these officers have
a long road ahead of them
and a lot to be thankful for
on this Thanksgiving,” Shea
said.
Police Benevolent Association
President Pat Lynch
was also there to greet the
wounded officers upon their
release from the hospital. He
said Tuesday’s incident demonstrated
the type of risk
every NYPD officer faces on
duty in protection of New
Yorkers.
With reporting by Lloyd
Mitchell
Reach reporter Robert Pozarycki
by e-mail at rpozarycki@
qns.com or by phone at
(718) 260-4549.
Vol. 8, No. 49 28 total pages
link
link
/QNS.COM
/qns.com