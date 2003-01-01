Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Nov. 20-Nov. 26, 2020
COMMUNITY CELEBRATES NEW
FOUR-WAY STOP SIGN IN ASTORIA
BY ANGÉLICA ACEVEDO
Community leaders
and Councilman Costa
Constantinides gathered
on Friday, Nov. 6,
to celebrate the installation
of a new four-way
stop sign and crosswalk
at intersection of Astoria
Boulevard and 12th
Street.
The new sign will
bring added street safety,
particularly for students
who travel from
Astoria Houses to P.S.
171.T
he Old Astoria
Houses Neighborhood
Association (OANA),
the Astoria Houses Residents
Association, Zone
126 and educators came
together to request the
traffic calming measures
at 1the intersection.
They say crossings
were unsafe between the
Astoria Houses, near
8th Street and Astoria
Boulevard, and P.S. 171,
at 14th Street and 29th
Avenue.
“We have worked on
getting a safe crossing
for many years for the
children in the Astoria
Houses,” said Claudia
Coger, president of the
Astoria Houses Residents
Association. “I am
thankful that Richard
Khuzami president of
OANA heard us and
moved in our favor and
all other supporters.”
The New York City
Department of Transportation
(DOT) heard their
call for a safer intersection
and responded with
From left to right, Andre Stith of Zone 126; Council Member Costa Constantinides; Richard Khuzami, president of Old Astoria Neighborhood
Association; Claudia Coger, president of Astoria Houses Residents Association; members of the P.S. 171 school community with Principal Lisa
Stone at the new Astoria Boulevard stop sign. Photo courtesy of Constantinides’ offi ce
measures to calm traffic
in the area.
“We’re pleased to be
able to bring a new All
Way Stop sign and upgraded
roadway markings
to the intersection
of 12th Street and Astoria
Boulevard,” said
NYC DOT Queens Borough
Commissioner Nicole
Garcia. “We thank
Council Member Constantinides
and all the
local stakeholders for
advocating for these improvements,
which will
create safer conditions
for students at PS 171
and all residents in the
community.”
Constantinides said
the new measures “reflect
the best of communities
working together,”
and praised Khuzami,
Coger, P.S. 171 Principal
Lisa Stone and Andre
Stith of Zone 126 for
making the street safer.
“The safety of our
young people is of paramount
importance to
our entire community,
and the recent designation
of the area around
P.S. 171 as a school Safety
zone, which includes
signage, cameras, and
traffic controls has been
the result of an collaborative
effort of the entire
neighborhood!” said
Khuzami. “Patience and
perseverance have won
the day, and we have
created a blueprint of
cooperation creating a
better quality of life for
us all.”
